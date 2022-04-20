Karachi imposes 'smart lockdown' in 4 districts

Karachi: The Karachi city administration has imposed a 'smart lockdown' in four districts and a 'micro lockdown in two other districts amid an alarming resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Friday presided over by Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, who is also the administrator of Karachi, reports Dawn news.

The Commissioner said that Covid-19 was spreading quite rapidly and a 'smart lockdown' in most affected areas was the need of the hour.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that 19 more patients died in the province overnight and 1,276 new cases emerged, while 12,975 samples were tested.

Of the new cases, 929 were detected in Karachi alone.

In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister's House, he said that the new fatalities increased the death toll to 2,799, while the overall caseload stands at 159,792.

