Kapoor sisters, Sonam and Rhea to launch fashion brand!

New Delhi: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is without a doubt one of the favourite divas of B-Town. Her style tips has got her all the deserved adulation from all and sundry. Well, she is elated and pumped about the fact that she has a �Rheson� to smile as she along with younger sister Rhea are going to launch their new fashion line soon. `Rheson` is the name of the brand that the Kapoor sisters will be launching around September, reportedly. Sonam, apparently is mostly styled by her sister Rhea. 'Dolly Ki Doli' actress took to Twitter to post the news: �My beautiful sister and I are starting a high street fashion brand called #rheson.� Her brilliant choice of clothes has fetched her appreciation � be it the recent visit to Paris or her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival almost two years ago. The pretty damsel can pull off anything with sheer panache. Also, daddy Anil Kapoor too shared his proud moment on the micro-blogging site. He tweeted: Another Rheson to make me proud!