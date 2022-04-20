Mumbai: Kapil Sharma shared a picture with none other than Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan, on Twitter. The comedian, who is all set to make his big screen debut soon, shot for the final episode of popular show �Comedy Nights With Kapil�. However, Sharma, who is not well, has promised to return to the small screen soon. He took to Twitter to write:
Kapil Sharma shares pic with Salman Khan; 'Comedy Nights...' to go off air
April 20, 2022
