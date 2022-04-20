Kapil Sharma celebrates two years of CNWK with �ABCD 2� team

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma must be a proud man! The actor-comedian, who made his debut as a producer on Indian TV with �Comedy Nights With Kapil�, celebrated two years of the show with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Sharma, hugely popular for his comic timing and matchless ringed in two years of his show with the actors on board dance-based film �ABCD 2�. He tweeted: there was no better way to celebrate #cnwk completing 2 yrs than with d vry positive energetic @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor team#abcd2 u rock! � KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) May 26, 2015 Varun Dhawan, who seems to be in awe of Sharma�s comic talent, took to Twitter to write: Had an insane time at #ComedyNightsWithKapil. There is really no one like @KapilSharmaK9 and his team #abcd2 @ShraddhaKapoor @PDdancing remo � Varun SURESH Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 26, 2015 Shraddha, too who is smitten by Sharma, tweeted: Maaaad time on #ComedyNightsWithKapil Thank you @KapilSharmaK9 and team for making us laugh like you always do! #Remo @PDdancing @Varun_dvn � ShraddhaVINNIEKapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 26, 2015 Sharma thanked Varun, Shraddha and director Remo D�Souza for their love.