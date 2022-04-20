Kapil alleges BMC officer sought bribe, asks PM 'Is this 'achche din'

Mumbai:�Popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma today alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh bribe to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for his office, and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweets while asking if this was the "achche din" he promised. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was, however, quick to respond to Sharma's angst and assured him that strict action would be taken against the culprit. "I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi (sic)," Kapil tweeted this morning while expressing his anguish and raising the issue of corruption. "Yeh hain aapke achhe din? @narendramodi," the comedian-actor sought to know in another tweet, referring to Modi's 2014 poll slogan of "good days are ahead". The post of Sharma, who has over 6.22 million followers on twitter, was retweeted by many. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Fadnavis requested the TV host to provide them with necessary information to punish the culprit. "Kapilbhai pls provide all info. Have directed MC,BMC to take strictest action. We will not spare the culprit," the CM said in a tweet. The BMC also asked Sharma to reveal the name of the officer who allegedly demanded the bribe. "I have requested Kapil Sharmaji to reveal the name of the officer who demanded bribe so that we can initiate inquiry and appropriate action against him or her. We hope that he will cooperate with us," Manohar Pawar, chief engineer of vigilance department in BMC, told PTI. "We are very sorry, if any of the officers caused inconvenience to Sharma, but we are hopeful that he will reveal the name of the offender," Pawar said. Sharma hosts the popular comedy chat programme "The Kapil Sharma Show" on television. He was the winner of "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2007 and later hosted the popular "Comedy Nights with Kapil". Last year, Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan's romantic-comedy film "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon".