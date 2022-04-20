Kanwariyas Resort To Violence In UP; Attack Police, Torch Vehicles

Bulandshahr: After the national capital, Kanwariyas have now resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, attacking police personnel on duty and vandalising their official vehicles here on Thursday.

A police report from Bulandshahr said that a group of Kanwariyas had attacked policemen and vandalised their official vehicle under Kotwali police station area following an altercation on August 7.

The Kanwariyas, backed by some locals, targeted the police van and assaulted the cops present on the spot following an altercation.

The cops, who initially tried to pacify the agitated Kanwariyas, had to run for their lives. Old rivalry between the Kanwariyas were said to be the reason for the clash.

The Bulandshahr Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the attack.

However in a gesture to keep the kawariyas in good humor, UP police official has showered petals on Kanwariyas during an aerial survey.

According to reports, Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar was caught on camera showering rose petals on the Kanwariyas from a helicopter on Wednesday.

The video of the UP top cop showering rose petals on the Kanwariyas is being widely shared on the social media. Prashant Kumar, Meerut Commissioner Anita Meshram and other senior officials too showered rose petals on Kanwariyas from the helicopter.

ADG Prashant Kumar also reportedly directed Baghpat District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar to supervise arrangements for the three-day Kanwar fair in Pura Mahadev Temple in Baghpat where lakhs of devotees are expected to offer holy Ganga water to the deity.

Interestingly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route during the first half of the Shrawan month that began on July 28.

The CM also reportedly showered flower petals from his chopper on the Kanwarias, who responded by prostrating on the highway as the chopper passed through them.

ADG Prashant Kumar , however issued a clarification saying on Thursday saying, 'no religious angle should be given to this. Flowers are used to welcome people. Administration respects all religions and actively takes part, even in Gurupurab, Eid, Bakrid or Jain festivals.'

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, several routes have been diverted and traffic restrictions imposed to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Schools and colleges in several districts and parts of Delhi-NCR too have been closed in the view of the Kanwar Yatra. UNI