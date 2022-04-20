Kanwarias Start Yatra From Lucknow To Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple In Barabanki

Lucknow: In view of the Maha Shivaratri on March 11, devotees of Lord Shiva in Lucknow have started the Kanwar Yatra to the Lodheshwar Mahadev Mandir in Barabanki district where they will pay obeisance and offer Ganga water.

Lodheshwar Mahadev Mandir, an age-old temple of Lord Shiva, is located in Mahadeva village in tehsil Ram Nagar on the banks of river Ghaghra.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj, a Kanwariya said that many changes have taken place in the Yatra since Yogi Adityanath came to power in the state.

"At first, we were not allowed to have DJs with us during the yatra but now we have been given the permission to do so," he said.

This is the first time the route of the yatra is via Hazratganj, Lucknow where the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is located.

Totu Mahant, another Kanwariya said, "With Yogi Adityanath becoming the Chief Minister, the Kanwar yatra has become hassle-free as he is himself a mahant and understands the significance of the yatra."

Maha Shivaratri, which translates to the greatest night of Shiva, is one of the most celebrated festivals across the country. It celebrates the marriage of the lord of destruction Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti. —ANI