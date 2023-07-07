Kanwar Yatra: Security Arrangements Tightened, Traffic Diversions Sought

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the ongoing 'Kanwar Yatra', which commenced on July 4.

Directions were issued by Special DG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, for security and arrangements in all the districts of the state amid the pilgrimage.

There are 1,165 Kanwar routes covering a distance of 13,921 kms and 4,159 pagodas. There are 362 places to fetch water while fairs and other events are being organised at 362 locations.

Orders were issued to maintain robust security arrangements at all these places.

Further, in view of the Kanwar Yatra, 1,056 hotspots -- sensitive places -- have been identified. Deployment of police forces have been made under the sector and zone schemes and the 1448 QRT (Quick Response Team) personnel have been deployed at sensitive places, the statement informed further.

Further, for enabling a safe passage to the pilgrims, all the districts and commissionerates have been ordered to come up with traffic diversion plans. Proper barricading, lighting, and divers have been arranged while the PAC flood team and water police have been deployed at rivers, ghats, and other places, the official statement informed further, adding that a rate list will be displayed at Hotel Dhaba at Kanwar Margo.

To prevent overcharging, officials from the Supply department will make regular visits to review arrangements.

Monitoring of the event and the pilgrims will also be done through CCTV cameras while 243 PAC companies, 3 SDRF teams and 7 CAPF companies have been deployed for the safe conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

Additional police officers and forces have also been deployed in Varanasi, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Shamli, the release stated.

Along with 13 additional SPs, 33 deputy SPs, 75 inspectors, 244 sub inspectors, 1,250 constables/head constables, 22 traffic sub inspectors, 150 traffic constables, and head constables, and ATS commando teams will also keep an eye on the movement of the pilgrims in the districts.

Along with local intelligence, the social media will also be monitored to crack down on the circulation of rumours. —ANI