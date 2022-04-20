Kanwar Yatra Called Off By Uttarakhand Government Over 3rd Wave Fear

The Uttarakhand Government on Tuesday cancelled the annual Kanwar Yatra in view of a possible third wave of Covid-19, sources said.It is for the second consecutive year that the yatra is not being organised due to the Covid pandemic. The Indian Medical Association had recently written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, asking him not to allow the yatra in the interest of the people of the state and the country.The newly appointed Uttarakhand CM said though Kanwar Yatra was part of Sanatan culture, saving lives in the time of the pandemic was paramount. — PTI