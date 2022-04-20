Kanwar Teerth Yatra Starts From Hardwar

Hardwar: With the onset of the month of Sawan of Hindu calendar, the two-week-long Kanwar Teerth Yatra, also known as Kanwar Mela, started from here today. Thousands of Kanwarias, carrying Ganga Jal in decorated Kanwars and chanting Bum Bum Bhole, have begun marching back to their respective destinations in the adjoining states. The Shiva devotees, called Kanwarias, will anoint Lord Shiva with this Ganga Jal in their temples on the most auspicious occasion of Shivratri of the month, which this year, is falling on July 21. Last year, nearly 2.5 crore Kanwarias congregated in the holy city to fetch Ganga Jal. The administration said that this year, more than three crore Kanwarias are likely to come to the city on their holy mission. The administration is fully geared up to conduct the Kanwar Yatra, the biggest teerth yatra of North India, said District Magistrate Deepak Rawat. He further said that all the departments concerned have been instructed to put in place all the required facilities, such as drinking water, supply of electricity, sanitation and healthcare, for the pilgrims. According to SSP Krishan Kumar VK, their main focus will be on traffic control, crowd management and foolproof security for the huge crowd of Kanwarias. 'Interacting with the top police officials of the adjoining states, we have put in place highly elaborate security arrangements, including installation of hi-tech CCTV cameras at the demarcated points, deployment of police, PAC and paramilitary force, along with disposal squads, fire extinguishers, divers and sniffer dogs. 'For the first time, drones are also being pressed into service to keep surveillance from the sky,' he added. The sources said after the inputs of threats from terror outfits, the level of security arrangement has been enhanced. The administration has put a ban on carrying of sticks, tridents etc. and has also banned the use of loud speakers and the playing of high decibel music by the kanwarias. During the last phase of Kanwar Yatra, when the national highways from Haridwar come under the siege of Kanwarias, the vehicular traffic will be diverted through alternative routes. Madan Kaushik, MLA from the city and state Minister for Urban Development, said that it will be their best endeavour to make Kanwar Teerth Yatra a hassle-free affair, with maximum facilities to the pilgrims and minimum inconvenience to the locals. UNI