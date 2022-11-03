Kanpur youngster killed by his school tie after being strangled

Kanpur (The Hawk): According to the police, a class 12 student who was strangled to death with his school tie was discovered dead in a remote area close to a railroad track in Kanpur.

According to the post-mortem report, Ronil Sarkar was strangulated to death with his school tie, and 10 wounds were also discovered on his body.

The police claim that the investigation is currently focused on the idea that a romantic or friendship relationship has ended badly.

In this case, six suspects are being interrogated.

At the scene where the body was discovered, the police also discovered beer bottles, cigarette butts, and food.

Locals claimed that only young people who wanted to smoke or drink came to the wooded area since it was less busy.

Sanjay Sarkar, Ronil's father, said that his son was allegedly murdered somewhere and later dumped in this location.

"The body lingered in this wooded region all night. Ronil should have had mud on his shoes if he had come here on foot, but there wasn't," he said.

ACP (Cantonment) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak stated: "In a CCTV footage, Ronil was seen proceeding to the PAC crossing. However, he was not visible in the footage taken by the CCTV camera placed in advance along this route. Which route the boy took to get to Chandari is unclear.

The autopsy findings, however, indicated that the youngster was beaten severely before being killed.

R.S. Chiranjeev Kumar and The youngster had 10 injuries to his body, including wounds to his head, leg, chest, stomach, and back, according to Yadav, who performed the post-mortem, who also noted this in the report. The boy had then evidently been strangled with the tie he was wearing.

(Inputs from Agencies)