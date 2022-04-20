Kanpur Shelter Home: Case Against Unknown People Over HIV, Hepatitis Claim

Days after 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at a Kanpur shelter home, the authorities lodged a case against unknown people for misleading public by allegedly claiming that two girls there suffered from HIV and hepatitis.

A complaint in this regard was given by Kanpur Nagar District Probation Officer Ajit Kumar after which a case under various sections of the IPC, Juvenile Justice Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act was registered. Kumar complained that on June 21, without any official confirmation, it was broadcasted that two girls were suffering from HIV and hepatitis.

This was an effort to malign the image of the administration and disrespect the dignity of the inmates, the official alleged.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Brahmadev Ram Tiwari urged people not to spread rumours.

He also rejected the claim that girls got pregnant after coming to the shelter home. Five girls at the shelter were pregnant. Two other pregnant girls had tested negative for the virus.

"The news of any girl getting pregnant after coming to the shelter home is completely false. When the girls were brought to the shelter home, their medical examination was done and they were found positive. This is clearly mentioned in their medical report," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kanpur district administration had clarified that the girls were pregnant at the time they came to the shelter home.

In his complaint to the police, Kumar too said the five girls were already pregnant and they (rape survivors) were linked to the POCSO cases.

He added that at the time of their entry to the shelter home, their pregnancy test was done.

These girls were pregnant before entering the shelter home," he said.

—PTI