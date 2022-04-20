Kanpur mobile shop owner distributes blankets, mufflers to farmers

New Delhi: A mobile shop owner from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday distributed mufflers, hand towels and blankets to the farmers of Haryana and Punjab who are protesting against the newly passed three agricultural laws.

Inder Singh, a mobile shop owner, came to the Singhu border along with his family to extend a helping hand to the farmers who are braving the cold on the roads at Delhi's borders while carrying out their protest.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "We have been coming to the protest site here once a week to distribute essentials. Today, we distributed mufflers, towels and blankets seeing the cold wave and the dip in temperature."

The family distributed around 400-500 blankets, towels and other essentials.

Meanwhile, the leaders from various farmer unions protesting at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border against the three agricultural laws, began a hunger strike on Monday.

The farmer leaders began their fast at 8 a.m. and it will continue till 5 p.m.

Those sitting on hunger strike include Gurnam Singh Chironi from Haryana, Harinder Singh Lakhowal from Punjab and other leaders of more than 30 farmer unions under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

—IANS