Kanpur killings: Priyanka asks Congress leaders to ''expose'' BJP

New Delhi: Criticising the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi termed it as "jungle raj" during a video conference with party leaders on Saturday. The virtual meeting was called to discuss what the Congress called the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Priyanka alleged during the course of the meeting that, "Uttar Pradesh has turned into a jungle raj. Even police personnel are not safe here. The law and order in the state has collapsed because of the alliance between criminals, ruling party leaders and officials." She said that the morale of criminals has been boosted in the state.

This sharp attack comes soon after eight police personnel, including a circle officer, were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when a local criminal, Vikas Dubey, and his gang sprayed bullets on them in Vikru village under Chaubeypur police circle in Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday.

Alleging that criminals are enjoying political protection, Priyanka Gandhi asked Congress leaders to "expose" the BJP in front of the people. She has asked party workers to run a campaign against the state government for this purpose. The meeting also discussed the strategy for the forthcoming panchayat elections the state where law and order will be one of the main electoral issues for the Congress.

Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu along with Aradhana Mishra, Rajiv Shukla, Jitin Prasad, Brijlal Khabari, Pradeep Jain, Imran Masood among others attended the virtual meet.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also raised questions about the safety of the common people in Uttar Pradesh. "Another proof of hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. When the police are not safe, how will the public be?" Rahul Gandhi said, quoting a news report.

--IANS