Kanpur jail inmates refuse to stay with new prisoners

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prisoners at the Kanpur jail have refused to stay with the new inmates, in view of the Corona scare.

The old inmates have said that they fear that the newcomers in the jail may be bringing the virus with them.

Kanpur has not yet recorded any Corona suspects so far.

Jail superintendent Ashish Tiwari tried hard to pacify the ''veterans'' in the jail but when they remain firm on their decision, the jail officials made arrangements to keep the new entrants in a separate barrack.

The jail inmates also want that they going to court for hearings would expose them to the virus. They want hearings should be held through video conferencing.

"This is something that we cannot decide. We will request the court and then see what can be done," said a jail official.

Meanwhile, the jail superintendent said that all jail inmates have been provided masks and no one is allowed to roam around without wearing it.

"We are making special arrangements to ensure cleanliness and soaps are being provided to inmates. The advisory issued by the government on Corona virus has been pasted on the jail walls," he said.

