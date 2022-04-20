Kanpur financier hacked to death

Kanpur: The owner of a finance company in Uttar Pradesh was hacked to death in his Kanpur office.

The incident was reported from Govind Nagar area late on Monday. The deceased was identified as Jai Gopal Puri.

SP South, Deepak Bhukar, said that Puri and a female staff were sitting inside his office, when a group of unidentified men, armed with sharp-edged weapons barged in and attacked him till he fell unconscious and slumped on the floor.

The female staff, thereafter, raised alarm and alerted people nearby, who informed the police.

Puri was rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected evidence from the office. The police suspect it to be a fallout of a dispute over financial dealings and have launched a manhunt on the basis of CCTV footage procured from the area.

The Yogi Adityanath government have removed the district magistrate of Kanpur Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari and replaced him with Alok Tiwari who has recently returned from central deputation. —IANS