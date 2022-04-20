Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by police from Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana): Three men were arrested from Faridabad after the police along with Crime Branch raided a house on receiving inputs on the presence of Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

There was brief firing by criminals, pistol used by Dubey during Kanpur incident and one pistol stolen from Uttar Pradesh Police has been recovered, the Faridabad Police said.

Even after several days, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case. Dubey and his men had allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him last week and eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, were killed in the incident. (ANI)