Kanpur cops murder accused Guddan, driver nabbed in Thane

Mumbai: Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi, henchman of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey and one of the wanted in the killings of eight Kanpur policemen, and his driver were nabbed from Thane by the Anti Terrorism Squad, Juhu (Mumbai) Unit, an official said here on Saturday.

Following a tip-off received on Saturday by ATS Inspector Daya Nayak that the duo was desperate looking for a place to hide in Mumbai or Thane, a trap was laid for them in Thane.

As per the information, Guddan (46) and his driver Sushilkumar alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari (30) walked into the trap laid at a location on the busy Kolshet Road in Thane and were nabbed by the waiting ATS Juhu team.

As per initial investigations, Guddan - along with Vikas Dubey - has been involved in several serious cases, including the 2001 murder of Uttar Pradesh minister Santosh Shukla for which the UP government had announced a reward.

Guddan and Tiwari were absconding since the incident of July 3 at Bikru village in Kanpur in which Vikas Dubey and his team fired at the police team, killing eight police personnel, sparking a nationwide furore.

Vikas Dubey was traced to famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he surrendered and was being taken to Kanpur. However, en route, he was shot dead by the UP Police when he attempted to escape after an accident near Kanpur on Friday morning.

The Choubeypur Police Station, which registered the case against Vikas Dubey and his gang for the attacks and killing of eight cops, has launched a nationwide hunt for the other gangsters who were absconding.

Barely 24 hours after Vikas Dubey's encounter, his accomplice Guddan and driver Tiwari have been arrested by Mumbai ATS, and according to a police official, they are likely to be taken to Uttar Pradesh soon after completing relevant formalities here.

