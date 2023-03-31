Kanpur commercial towers burn, over 800 stores destroyed

New Delhi: Early on Friday, a major fire broke out in a commercial building with multiple floors and soon spread to neighbouring towers in the Bansmandi neighbourhood, destroying at least 800 stores, according to a senior official. Officials reported that the fire was not extinguished until late that evening, despite the best efforts of firefighters from Kanpur and the surrounding districts.

At first glance, it appears like a short circuit caused the fire that occurred after the enormous dust storm. The official stated that the fire began at 2 a.m. at AR Tower, also known as Afaq Rasool Tower, and spread to Maqsood, Humraz complex, and Nafees buildings, damaging around 800 stores.

"We have been fighting the blaze for about 20 hours now. Around 400 refills have been performed on the 60 fire tenders that have been called into action to extinguish the blaze "BP Jogdand, the police chief, made the statement.—Inputs from Agencies