Kanpur Circuit House to be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), December 25 (ANI):Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday announced that Kanpur Circuit House will be renamed after late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 79 projects in Kanpur worth over Rs 50 crore.

He asserted that all-round development of the state is the top priority of the state government.

"An action plan has been prepared for the construction of roads up to 1500 km in the state this year using waste plastic. The first phase of the program will be implemented soon," he stated.

He said that development works are being carried out expeditiously in all the districts of the state with "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" without any discrimination.

"Work has been done to build 67 new state highways costing Rs. 24 crores in the state. At present, the state government is working to increase electricity, roads, drinking water, irrigation, the income of farmers, streamline law and order and provide employment in government and private sector," the Minister added. (ANI)