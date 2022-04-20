Kanpur bloodbath: 2 aides of gangster Dubey shot dead

Kanpur: Two criminals, purportedly belonging to the Vikas Dubey gang that shot dead eight police personnel early on Friday, have been shot dead by the police, hours after the incident.

A firearm that had been looted by the assailants from the police, has been recovered from them which substantiates the fact that they belonged to the Dubey gang.

The encounter took place in Kanshi Ram Nivada village.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, who led the team, said that local people had identified the two as Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey.

He said that three more criminals were being tracked and would be arrested soon.

A massive search operation has been launched for Vikas Dubey and the police is also using electronic surveillance.

The police have recovered cartridges of AK-47 from the site of the incident.

--IANS