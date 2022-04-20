Kanpur Bank Loot Case: Police Arrest 11 Out Of 13

Kanpur: Eleven people, including two women out of total 13 accused of bank loot that occurred on February 19 this year in Naubasta area, have been arrested, police said here on Sunday, adding that the looted material were recovered.

Addressing the media, Inspector General of Police Kanpur Zone Alok Singh said that ornaments of gold, silver and diamond, worth crores of rupees, along with cash, was looted from the Union Bank in Pashupati Nagar after cutting 32 lockers with gas cutter on February 19.

Mr Singh said that 11 accused, including two women, were arrested from Kannauj, Ekdil of Etawah, Malda of West Bengal and Jharkhand and all looted material were recovered from them.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, main accused, teamed up with Satyendra Singh Yadav, when he was in jail for chit-fund scam, the IG Kanpur said, adding that Raj Kumar Sharma, who was earlier involved in a Jewellery Showroom theft in PPN Market of Kanpur and Gold Loan Bank of Kerala in 2010, also joined the gang later.

Mr Singh said the accused, including a hospital manager, a doctor and a relative of a jewellery shop owner, met in jail and formed the gang.

The gang members, all of whom were expert in gas cutting, conducted recce of bank areas in Etawah, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Kannauj and Kanpur districts for one month and selected the Union Bank in Pashupati Nagar for loot.

The Doctor, who admitted the accused a day before the incident in his hospital to save them from the vigil of investigative agencies, also provided oxygen cylinder for the loot.

Mr Singh said the chief of gang Bhanu Pratap Singh, his wife Manju, son Akshay Pratap, Satendra Yadav, his wife Neeraj, Neetu alias Satendra, Raj Kumar Sharma, gas cutting experts Feku Wasaq, Mithun and Manager of Sanjivini Hoapital, Manager of Rawatpur Dr Sanjeev Arya, along with his nephew Aditya Soni, were arrested.

A manhunt was on to nab two other accused- Mamu of Kamalpur and Ravidas of Saheb Nagar district, he added.

Director General of Police OP Singh has announced Rs 2.5 lakh reward for the police team, who busted the whole racket. UNI