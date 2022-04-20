Kanpur And Lucknow PSKs To Partially Open From June 1

Lucknow: Regional Passport Office, Lucknow on Friday announced that it will partially open two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) under it from June 1.

In a press statement, Regional Passport Office, Lucknow informed that it is following the new guidelines given by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and said Kanpur and Lucknow PSKs are being partially opened from June 1. In the statement, it said that passport applicants will be compulsory to comply with the guidelines given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ( MoHFW) in view of COVID-19.

Flight operations commenced since May 25 since it was suspended from March 25 following worldwide coronavirus pandemic. At present India stands at 1,65,799 cases. Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours was registered. 4706 deaths have been reported. The country is under the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. —ANI