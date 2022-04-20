Kannauj Accident: DNA Test To Identify Bodies, Death Toll

Kannauj: The horrific bus accident in Uttar Pradesh''s Kannauj district that took away over 20 lives as victims were charred to death will require forensic analysis to identify not just the victim bodies, but also the number of the dead.

The police will be doing DNA tests. "The bodies were so badly burnt, their bones scattered that it was difficult to tell the exact number of the deaths. And the identities will also be known after the DNA tests," said Kanpur Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohit Aggarwal.

Police said 25 passengers were rescued from the burning bus, who were receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Aggarwal said that more than 20 people were feared dead in the accident.

The sleeper bus, from Farukhabad was headed to Jaipur via Gursahaiganj in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, collided with a truck on the GT Road. The accident was so severe that the oil tank of the truck exploded, setting both vehicles on fire.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that there were 43 passengers in the bus.

However, some eye-witnesses said that there were more passengers in the bus.

They said that some youths from the nearby village tried to rescue people, but were pushed back by the menacing flames.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and sought a detailed report from the District Magistrate of Kannauj. The Chief Minister announced a relief of Rs two lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

