Kanika Kapoor booked: How dare she give corona to big people?

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have booked singer Kanika Kapoor for disregarding coronavirus precautions and attending at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present.

The singer is the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the novel coronavirus, and several political leaders have put themselves into self quarantine after coming in contact with her.

A first information report was registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow on Friday on the basis of a complaint filed by the Lucknow chief medical officer, police commissioner Surjit Pandey said.

The police officer said Kanika Kapoor has been charged under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Kanika Kapoor has put herself into complete quarantine since testing positive. In a statement on Instagram, the 41-year-old Baby Doll singer said she developed signs of flu in the last five days.

On Friday, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending a party where Kanika Kapoor was present.

Dushyant Singh is a member of the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture, which held its last meeting on March 18, where senior aviation ministry officials were also present.

The aviation ministry has said its officials who came in close proximity with Dushyant Singh on March 18 in Parliament have gone in for self quarantine as a precautionary measure.

P S Kharola, the civil aviation secretary, was among those attended the meeting. So did Air India chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal. Both have checked into isolation.

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh has also taken a test for coronavirus as he was at the Lucknow party attended by Kanika Kapoor.

—PTIU