Kangana to play comedian in Rajkumar Hirani's next

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut may not be part of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic but the actress says she is in talks with the director for another project in which she will play a comedian. Kangana was reported to have been approached to play Dutt's wife Manyata in the film, which will see Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role, but the 29-year-old National Award winning actress has rebuffed it saying she was never offered the film. "Sanjay Dutt's biopic hasn't been offered to me but I am in talks with Raju sir for another project where I play a comedian," Kangana said in a statement. Hirani's other film is a love story in which Kangana will be seen sharing screen with a known actor. Recently Hirani shot with Kangana for an advertisement with cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni