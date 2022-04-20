Kangana takes jibe at Deepika over alleged drug link

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse.

Kangana took to her verified Twitter account to take a dig at Deepika using the latter's name in a hashtag, leaving no guesses as to who her comment was aimed at.



"Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager," MAAL HAI KYA?" #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone," Kangana tweeted.



Just a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on June 15, Deepika had tweeted from her verified account: "Repeat after me: depression is an illness." In another tweet posted on June 16, the actress had shared: "Repeat after me: depression is a form of mental illness."



Kangana in her tweets has now taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika using the latter's catchwords in her anti-depression campaigns. Kangana's jibe at Deepika comes after the news channel Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash, who is reportedly an employee with Kwan Talent Management Agency.



–IANS

