Kangana Ranaut turns up with family for National Awards

New Delhi:�Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut today turned up with her father, mother, sister and brother to receive her third National award here. Kangana's father Amardeep Ranaut said it was a proud moment to see his daughter receive her third National Award from President Pranab Mukherjee here. "... I am very happy. I am a proud father and it is a matter of great pride," he told PTI. The 29-year-old actress stood out in a pink off-shoulder gown from Beirut-based Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. She teamed her gown with a classic bob, which is similar to the look that she will be seen sporting in her upcoming film "Rangoon". Unlike the traditional attire opted by Indian celebrities for such events, Kangana usually goes for international cotour. She had opted for a dust pink gown by India-born designer Bibhu Mohapatra in the 2014 National Awards where she was honoured for her role in "Queen". Her third National award was in the best supporting actress category for "Fashion". As she arrived, Kangana greeted Amitabh Bachchan and his family who were sitting in the front row. Bachchan won the best actor honour, his fourth National Award, for his role in "Piku". The ceremony was a welcome respite for the actress, who is engaged in a bitter fight with her "Kites" co-star Hrithik Roshan. Both the stars have slapped legal notices on each other besides engaging in a public row. Hrithik says he never had a relationship with Kangana after she referred to him as a "silly ex" in an interview. The actor claims that the actress was corresponding with his imposter. Kangana, however, maintains they had a relationship while accusing the actor of engaging in slut-shaming by releasing her private emails to him.