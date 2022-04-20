Kangana Ranaut to begin Meena Kumari's biopic in mid-2016

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has confirmed she has been roped in for the biopic on late Bollywood actress Meena Kumari, but says she won't be able to start with the film before mid-2016. Two of her other projects -- one with Sujoy Ghosh and the other with Hansal Mehta -- will be keeping her busy. "Yes, I have been offered a film on Meena Kumari and I hope things work out," Kangana said here Thursday at a �Meet & Greet� session of a campaign done by a popular website. "But before that I would be doing Sujoy Ghosh and Hansal Mehta's films, so I won't be able to start with Meena Kumari's biopic before mid-2016. But that's happening," she added. Meena Kumari, best known for her work in films like �Chhoti Bahu� and �Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam�, was an iconic star of Hindi cinema as well as a poet of great flair. Her personal life was full of pain and sorrow and she died of cirrhosis of liver in 1972. She was 39. The biopic on the late actress will be helmed by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. IANS