Kangana Ranaut stuns in regal attire at PM Modi's oath ceremony

Among the illustrious guests was Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected MP from Mandi, who captivated with her regal presence in a white and golden saree.

New Delhi: The corridors of power at Rashtrapati Bhavan witnessed a star-studded affair as luminaries from the world of politics, cinema, and business converged to witness the historic swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term.

Among the notable attendees was the newly elected Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, who graced the occasion in an ethereal white and golden saree, exuding elegance and regality.

The Mandi constituency victor, Kangana Ranaut, adorned in traditional attire, made a striking statement as she joined the gathering to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Modi. Her presence added a touch of glamour to the solemn occasion.

Accompanying the Bollywood diva were other prominent figures from the film fraternity, including actor Akshay Kumar, who made a dashing entrance in formal attire, donning a pink shirt paired with black pants, showcasing his suave demeanour.

Adding to the star power was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived at the venue accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani.

The business magnate Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani, also graced the occasion with their presence.

The oath-taking ceremony, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, marked a significant moment in India's political history as Narendra Modi embarked on his third term as Prime Minister.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant attire comprising a full-sleeved white kurta, churidar, and a blue half jacket, PM Modi radiated confidence and determination as he took the oath of office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 293 seats, with BJP alone clinching 240 seats, underscored the overwhelming mandate received by the ruling party.

PM Modi's feat of winning a third consecutive term places him in the annals of history alongside India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, making him only the second leader to achieve this milestone.

As the sun set on Rashtrapati Bhavan, amidst the cheers and applause of the gathered dignitaries, PM Narendra Modi embarked on his journey to lead the nation reaffirming his commitment to serve the people of India with unwavering dedication and resolve.

—ANI