Kangana Ranaut slams Khalistan; urges Sikh community to come out in support of 'Akhand Bharat'

New Delhi: Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday slammed Khalistani terror outfit, and called upon the Sikh community to come out in support of 'Akhand Bharat'.

Notably, India suspended visa services for Canadians "till further notice" amid a massive international row over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim that his government has intelligence linking New Delhi in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The actress took to the Stories section of her social media, and wrote: "Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in the support of 'Akhand Bharat', the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab because I spoke against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end."

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress went on: "Khalistani terrorism makes them look bad and it will ruin the credibility of entire community and their over all perception. In the past also Khalistanis have severely damaged the whole Sikh community. I request the entire Sikh community in the name of religion they must not get excited or instigated by Khalistani terrorists. Jai Hind."

In her Instagram status, the 'Queen' actress wrote: "Punjab ka yehi haal hai, when I spoke against Khalistanis they managed to convince entire Sikh community that I am against whole community, even today my films are banned in Punjab, unko excite karke misguide karna sabse easy hai."

It may be mentioned that earlier this week, Canadian rapper Shubh, whose real name is Shubhneet Singh, landed into trouble after he shared an incorrect map of India, leading to the cancellation of his ‘Still Rollin’ tour in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film 'Chandramukhi' starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. She has Sarvesh Mewara’s 'Tejas' in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. The actress also has 'Emergency'.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

—IANS