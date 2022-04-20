Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta, Alia Bhatt, Tabu celebrate the success of Queen at Filmfare awards

The who�s who of B-town came down to celebrate the success of Kangana Ranaut�s Queen, which bagged six trophies at the Filmfare awards Kangana Ranaut, who like Aamir Khan has banned award shows, made it a point to attend the Filmfare success party of Queen, thrown by director Vikas Bahl. Queen won six categories in Filmfare Awards which were held on January 31 and will be going on air tonight. Queen got Best Director award for Vikas Bahl, Best Film, Best Background Score, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best actress. Kangana came dressed in a Tom Ford sequined dress and boots, which looked stunning on the actor. Alia Bhatt kept is rather simple for the bash; she was sans make-up but still managed to look cute. Tabu picked a Malini Ramani black and gold outfit for the evening and carried it well. Others in attendance for the party include Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Manish Malhotra, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Sajid Nadiadwala.