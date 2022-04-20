Kangana Ranaut in Twitter Battle with Comedian Kunal Kamra

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday after the comedian took a dig at her and compared her with Indian yogi Sadhguru. Earlier in the day, Kangana had called show business "absolutely intoxicating" and that the "make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion".

Kunal retweeted it and wrote: "Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV." The actress then retweeted Kamra's tweet and wrote: "These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT."

Following which, he wondered how a "strong women like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms".

Kangana, who was provided Y-plus security by the Central government this month, then wrote: "In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy 'The protector' and 'The protected'. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation."

Kangana is now in her hometown Manali following the rising tension in her relationship with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.—IANS