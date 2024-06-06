    Menu
    India

    Kangana Ranaut Faces Misbehavior at Chandigarh Airport, Inquiry Launched

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The incident has sparked outrage among her supporters and BJP workers.

    Kangana Ranaut slapped

    New Delhi: BJP leader and newly elected MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly misbehaved with at Chandigarh Airport. Kangana was returning to Delhi from Chandigarh when the incident occurred. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered to investigate the incident and determine who is responsible for it. Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

    Watch: https://x.com/mahendermanral/status/1798687430067060842 

    The government and concerned authorities have taken this incident seriously and will take stringent measures against the offenders after a thorough investigation. This incident has caused outrage among Kangana's supporters and BJP workers.

    Categories :IndiaTags :Kangana Ranaut BJP MP Chandigarh Airport Misbehavior Inquiry ordered Latest news BJP leader
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in