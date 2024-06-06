Kangana Ranaut Faces Misbehavior at Chandigarh Airport, Inquiry Launched

The incident has sparked outrage among her supporters and BJP workers.

New Delhi: BJP leader and newly elected MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly misbehaved with at Chandigarh Airport. Kangana was returning to Delhi from Chandigarh when the incident occurred. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered to investigate the incident and determine who is responsible for it. Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.



Watch: https://x.com/mahendermanral/status/1798687430067060842

The government and concerned authorities have taken this incident seriously and will take stringent measures against the offenders after a thorough investigation. This incident has caused outrage among Kangana's supporters and BJP workers.