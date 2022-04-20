Kangana Ranaut enjoys Himalayan autumn in hometown Manali after 'Thalaivi' schedule wrap

New Delhi: A day after she wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of her film 'Thalaivi,' Kangana Ranaut is back in Manali enjoying the "Himalayas autumn".

The 'Queen' actor, who has been working on the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, took to Twitter to share a video of of the Himalayas from her room's balcony and wrote about how it feels to be back home.

"Hydrabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated," she tweeted.

This comes a day after she posted several pictures of her look as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and announced that she has completed another schedule for the film.

Kangana recently resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and traveled to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.'

'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

