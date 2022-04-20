Kangana Ranaut digs out childhood picture, draws comparison to her current self

New Delhi: Travelling down the memory lane, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday dug out a childhood picture of herself and admired her growth over the years.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share the picture along with two other pictures of herself from the recent fashion shows.

She went on to pen down a note drawing a contrast between her childhood self and her current persona of a fashion diva.

"When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me," she tweeted.

"From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression," she added.

The childhood picture of the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor sees her seated near planters wearing a flower print frock with a white pearl necklace.

