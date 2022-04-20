Kangana Ranaut believes in power of money

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is riding high on the success of her latest blockbuster hit "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", says she is an "independent girl" who believes in the power of money. "I don't really give into all that philosophical talks that 'money is not everything'. Money can't buy everything, but it can buy most of it. Because of money, I could give my parents a comfortable life," she said at the launch of Nissan MICRA CVT automatic hatchback here. "I could afford a very secure future for myself and support all the causes I believe in," she added. The two-time National Film Award recipient was chosen to launch the new variant of Micra CVT automatic hatchback with a view to make the Xtronic CVT technology closer to buyer in the automatic segment. This launch also marked Micra's fifth anniversary in India. "They hired me because I like 'hatke' (unconventional) things. In fact, I bought my own first car. It wasn't gifted to me by my father or anyone. I am an independent girl, I always put my work first in my priority," she said. After garnering appreciation from all quarters, Kangana's �Tanu Weds Manu Returns� has become the first Bollywood film of 2015 to gross over Rs.150 crore, according to trade gurus. Her next film "Katti Batti" opposite Imran Khan is slated to release on September 18. IANS