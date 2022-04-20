Kangana Ranaut's `Tanu Weds Manu Returns` earns Rs 100 crore in India!

New Delhi: After breaking into the 100 crore worldwide few days back, superhit film of 2015 `Tanu Weds Manu Returns` has minted money back home too and entered the privileged club. The Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan starrer has become the highest grossing film of this year, so far. Kangana's double avataar in the film has left everyone grinning from ear-to-ear and the film's collection so far stand as over Rs 103,47 crore at the Indian box-office. A popular trade analyst shared the film's collections on his Twitter handle. "#TanuWedsManuReturns [Week 2] Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 9.40 cr, Sun 12.25 cr, Mon 5.20 cr. Grand total: ? 103.47 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER (sic.)", he posted. At the box office, its the `Tanu Weds Manu` chant all the way!