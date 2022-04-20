Kangana on showbiz: Takes strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut says only people with strong spiritual core can recognise the delusion that is showbiz.

"Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion," Kangana tweeted on Wednesday morning.

She posted her note with a picture where she is seen applying lipstick.

On Tuesday, Kangana criticised Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for her remarks against people who are trying to tarnish the image of the film industry, and questioned whether her stance would change if her children were involved.

"Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Kangana said.

Jaya Bachchan's remarks in Parliament came after Kangana as well as Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan seperately alleged that Bollywood was addicted to drugs.

–IANS