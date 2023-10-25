Kangana meets Israel's ambassador Naor Gilon amid war against Hamas: 'Our hearts are bleeding too'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon, here, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. She expressed hope that the country will be victorious in this war against terrorism.



Notably, Kangana's meeting with ambassador comes ahead of the release of her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Kangana plays the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force officer, in this action drama.



Looking at the devastating condition in Israel, it was indeed a courageous move from the actress to support the nation and strengthen the relations of both countries.



Sharing the pictures of her meeting on social media, Kangana wrote: "Had a very soulful meeting with Israel's ambassador to Bharat Shri Naor Gilon ji. Today the whole world, especially Israel and India, are fighting their war against terrorism."



"Yesterday when I reached Delhi for Ravana Dahan, I felt that I should come to Israel Embassy and meet the people who are defeating today's modern Ravana and terrorists like 'Hamas'. The way small children and women are being targeted is heart-wrenching. I have full hope that Israel will be victorious in this war against terrorism," said the 'Queen' fame actress.



She further revealed that she discussed her upcoming film 'Tejas' and India's self-reliant fighter aircraft Tejas.



In the next post, she shared a video, and wrote: "My heart goes out to Israel. Our hearts are bleeding too. Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon."



Naor also took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "It was lovely meeting @KanganaTeam who was in Delhi for her movie premiere & visited our embassy to extend her support to @Israel. I expressed our heartfelt gratitude not only to her but also to PM @narendramodi ji and our Indian friends for their unwavering support in our shared battle against terrorism."



Kangana was wearing a blue and white striped dress.



Earlier, Kangana held a special screening of 'Tejas' for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. After the screening, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, unhooked a fighter plane-shaped brooch he was wearing and gave it to Sarvesh Mewara, the film's director.



The movie is a story of courage and bravery of Indian soldiers.



Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The flick is scheduled to release on October 27.

