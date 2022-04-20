Kangana looking forward to attending National Awards ceremony

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut, named best actress at this year's National Film Awards for her performance in �Queen�, says she is excited over next month's ceremony when she will receive the honour. The 62nd National Awards will be held on May 3. The 28-year-old actress has shunned awards shows in the past, the most recent being the Filmfare Awards where she won the best actress for Vikas Bahl's coming-of-age drama. "I am looking forward to attending the National Awards. I don't like attending commercial award shows. But National Awards are different," said Kangana, who was here to attend the launch of new jewellery line - Sunar. The actress will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's �Tanu Weds Manu Returns�, which is the sequel to 2011 film �Tanu Weds Manu�. The trailer of the film also starring R Madhavan and Jimmy Shergill, has been given a thumbs up by the audience as well as the film industry. "The second part is equally nice. I hope you all will enjoy it. I am happy that people have liked the trailer. I can assure you that the film is even better," said Kangana, who will be seen in a double role in the movie. �Tanu Weds Manu� did good business at the box office. When asked about her expectations from the sequel, she said, "The film should do well. Its important for films to do good business as it benefits the whole movie industry." �Tabu Weds Manu Returns� will hit theatres on May 22. PTI