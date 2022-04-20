Kangana's ancestral home hosts two weddings in three weeks

Mumbai: The ancestral home of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been seeing festivities galore, with back-to-back weddings of two brothers happening over three weeks.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday to share a video from her brother Karan's 'haldi' ceremony. In the video, Kangana can be seen applying 'haldi' (turmeric) on her brother Karan, a groom-to-be.

"After Rangoli's wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today," tweeted Kangana.

The actress chose to keep her look traditional for the occasion and wore a deep red salwar kameez with zari work and matching zari juttis (footwear). She also borrowed her mother's jhumkas (earrings) to complete her traditional look, which she informed in a separate tweet. Kangana decorated her hair with red roses and looks dazzling in smokey eye makeup.

Earlier this week, Kangana shared a video of another groom-to-be brother Aksht's Badhai ceremony.

"Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it's flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents," she had tweeted.

—IANS