Kane Williamson equal Kohli’s 29-Test-ton tally

Kane Williamson Matches Legends: Equals Kohli's Test Tally with His 29th Century in a Stellar Batting Display Against Bangladesh

Sylhet: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson on Wednesday equalled Indian batter Virat Kohli's Test century tally after he slammed his 29th test hundred playing against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.



Williamson reached the tally of 29 test hundreds in his 95th Test match, 26 fewer than Virat Kohli who managed the Test hundred numbers in 111 innings playing against West Indies. Williamson also equalled the tally of legendary Don Bradman, who had 29 centuries from 52 Test matches at the time of his retirement.



The former New Zealand skipper reached his ton in 189 balls before losing his wicket to Taijul Islam scoring 104 of 205 deliveries. This was also Williamson's fourth successive century in Test cricket, after England and Sri Lanka earlier this year.



Williamson, who made his debut for New Zealand in 2010, is also the highest run-getter in the test format with the most centuries under his name.



After getting all out for 310, Bangladesh bowlers chipped in early on Day 2 as they managed to get the top three Kiwis batter for just 98 runs on the board. The rescue inning came from Williamson who with Daryll Mitchell batted patiently and added runs on the board.



However, after a solid 66-run partnership Mitchell lost his wicket scoring 41 to Taijul Islam who later in the day claimed four key wickets. Williamson after scoring his century got bowled out to Islam as New Zealand struggled to add runs on the board.



At the end of Day 2, New Zealand were 266 for 8.

—IANS