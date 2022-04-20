Kandi Road Project: U'khand To Ensure Safety Of Corbett Park Wildlife

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will ensure that the wildlife at Corbett National Park is not harmed with the construction of the Kandi road which passes through it.

The Kandi road project which will pass through the national park will reduce the distance between Garhwal and Kumaon by around 70 km.

"The government is trying to find a solution to the Kandi road project issue by which the safety of wildlife is ensured while keeping the convenience of people in mind," Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said. In the wake of wildlife activists submitting a petition to the state government to stop the road project, he said the project will be completed keeping all the aspects in mind. With the construction of the Kandi road, the route from Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal to Ramnagar in Kumaon will be shortened from present 162 km to about 90 km. The Supreme Court had ordered the Public Works Department of the Uttarakhand government to prepare a new alignment of the project. "We will present the new proposal in the court soon," he added.