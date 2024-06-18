Kanchenjunga Express train accident: Passenger files complaint against loco and co-loco pilot of goods train

The collision, attributed to the goods train disregarding a signal, took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

Darjeeling (WB): A passenger, who was travelling on the Kanchenjunga Express at the time of the accident on June 17, filed a complaint against the loco pilot and co-loco pilot of the goods train.

A goods train allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near North Bengal's Jalpaiguri station at 8.55 am on Monday. The accident took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

At least 10 people died and over 25 people were injured in the accident.

The passenger, identified as Chinmoy Majumdar, mentioned in her complaint that while the train was moving suddenly a jerk was felt, creating a panicky atmosphere. She has received injuries and some co-passengers have also sustained grievous injuries.

"After coming down from the train, she found that one goods train hit the Kanchenjunga Express from the back side after which some portion was badly damaged including the engine of the goods train. The accident happened due to rush and negligent conduct of the loco pilot and co-loco pilot," the complaint further said.

Dr Sandeep Kumar Sengupta, Dean of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital confirmed on Tuesday that the death toll in the mishap has increased to 10 after two more deaths were reported today.

"Yesterday, 37 people were admitted, two people weren't in a bad state hence they were released. two people were serious, unfortunately, we couldn't save them and both died today. They were on ventilators. Whoever has multiple organ injuries, it cannot be said that their situation is good. We don't know their health history and if they are accident victims, in such cases we have to be more cautious."

"As the situation changes, we will make the decisions as per protocol. Eight people were brought dead yesterday along with a body part - a leg. Two died in hospital which takes the death tally to 10," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northeast Frontier Railway, Janak Kumar Garg, will hold a statutory inquiry in connection with the Kanchenjunga Express tragedy that claimed eight lives and left 25 injured on June 19.

Kanchanjungha Express, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours today after the completion of restoration work.

—ANI