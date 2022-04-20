Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: Maulana From Bareilly Taken Into Custody

Lucknow: Four days after Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in the state's capital Lucknow, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took a 'Maulana' from Bareilly into custody on Tuesday.

He will now be questioned in Lucknow.

According to police sources, an ATS team from Lucknow took Maulana Kaifi Ali Rizvi into custody at around 0100 hrs. Sources said that he is a resident of Premnagar, who reportedly helped those who attacked Tiwari. The team has taken the Maulana to Lucknow, early this morning. The accused who attacked Tiwari, had stopped at Maulana Kaifi Ali Rizvi's house on Friday night. In view of the locations of the accused changing from Lucknow to Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and then to Ambala, police teams are extremely active. As per sources, the accused had come to Bareilly to meet the Maulana after the murder and he is accused of helping the attackers. UNI