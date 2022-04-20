Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case: 5 Detained; No Terror Link Found So Far

Lucknow: Five people-- three in Surat and two in Bijnore-- have been detained in connection with the murder of Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari, UP police said here.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh confirmed about the detention of five people in the conspiracy behind the murder, but categorically said that terror link was yet to be established in this murder. He said that the murder has a big connection between Surat and Bijnore.

The main motive behind the killing is said to be the statement made by Kamlesh Tiwari against Prophet Mohammad in 2015. But no past criminal history was found against the five people who were detained by the Gujarat and UP police.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the DGP said the main conspirator Rashid Ahmed Pathak, Faizan and Maulana Moin Sekh Saleem have been nabbed in Surat by the Gujarat police while the two Maulanas detained from Bijnore are Maulana Mohammad Mufti Naim Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq.

They had announced a reward of Rs 51 lakh on Tiwari's head three years back.

Mr Singh, however, said that two other suspects-- Rashid brothers and one Gaurav Tiwari, both of Surat were released after detention.

Gaurav Tiwari had spoken to Kamlesh over joining the party and expanding its base in Gujarat.

The DGP said that UP police, in coordination with the Gujarat police, was investigating the case though the two main shooters were yet to be arrested. He also said all the detained people are being radicalised in Surat and the conspiracy was hatched there. He said Maulan Mohsin Sekh Salim (24) is based in Sugar while Faizan (22) is working in a shoe outlet in Surat. The main conspirator Rashid( 23) is a computer expert but works at a tailor in Surat. He also worked in Dubai for some time.

"The sweet box brought by the criminals was the clinching evidence found by the police after the murder and during investigation it was found that one of the detained conspirators Faizan was present at the sweet shop in Surat during its purchase," he said. The DGP ruled out any security lapses on the part of the police in giving security to the slain leader as a gunner and a policeman was engaged for his security. "We are sending more teams to Gujarat for investigation and if required the criminals would be brought to Lucknow on remand," he said.

Meanwhile, the family members and supporters of Kamlesh Tiwari have refused to perform the cremation at their native village in Mahmudabad till Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches there.

They are demanding compensation, security and arrival of CM. The authorities are persuading the family members to cremate the body but they refuse to oblige. UNI