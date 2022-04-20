Kamlesh Tiwari's Wife Appointed New President Of Hindu Samaj Party

Slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran Tiwari has been appointed as the new chief of the organisation.

As per a statement issued by the party here on Saturday, Ms Tiwari has been appointed the new president and she will be addressing the media this afternoon.

Kamlesh Tiwari, who was gruesomely murdered by two killers at his residence in Lucknow on October 18, was the founder and chief of party.

He was murdered at his home in Naka Hindola area in Lucknow over an alleged hate speech delivered by him in 2015.

The criminals --34-year-old Ashfaq Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Pathan-- have been been arrested along with six other conspirators.

They were arrested by Gujarat`s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 22 while they were trying to enter Gujarat from Rajasthan. Shaikh and Pathan are residents of Surat. Shaikh worked as a medical representative while Pathan worked as a food delivery boy.

The duo was brought to Lucknow around midnight on Wednesday after a local court granted 72 hours transit remand.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sanctioned a financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to Tiwari's wife. He also instructed the authorities to take the accused to a fast track court for a speedy trial.

