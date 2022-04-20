Kamdhenu Ltd Unveils A New Plant Of 'Kamdhenu Colour Max Sheet' In Haldwani, Uttarakhand

Haldwani (The Hawk): Kamdhenu Limited, a well-diversified group in steel and paint, unveiled a new manufacturing unit for the production of its high quality range of colour coated sheets 'Kamdhenu Colour Max' in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The plant with the capacity of 1000 MT per month will help the company cater to the growing demand for color coated sheets in the state of Uttarakhand. The plant will contribute to the development of the local economy by generating direct and indirect employment opportunities in Part of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the company's business plans, Mr Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Ltd. said, "With seeing the gradual recovery of the economy post covid-19 lock-down and growing demand of housing and infrastructure sector in the State, we are enhancing our production capacity of high quality color coated sheets in the region."

"Conforming to international standards, 'Kamdhenu Colour Max' provides aesthetic solutions for roofing and cladding in residential and industrial projects. These lightweight sheets are easy to install, speeding up the construction work at any project. To ensure customization as per customers requirement, 'Kamdhenu Colour Max' range also offers allied accessories such as rain water system, rain gutter, crimping curve, self-drilling screw, etc", he further added.

Kamdhenu Ltd. has recently been empanelled as a registered supplier for colour coated sheet work with Delhi metro rail corporation (DMRC). This is another feather in the cap and a testament to the quality and reliability with which the brand had come to be associated with.

Kamdhenu Colour Max' is a pre-painted product offering wide spectrum of appealing colors for selection. A unique coating on the multiple layers of high-quality steel alloy enables 'Kamdhenu Colour Max' to resist cracking and peeling, even during extreme weather conditions and heavy construction operations. This not only makes these sheets completely rust-free and waterproof but also keeps the interior cool in summer and warm in winter creating an insulating effect.

This eco-friendly product befits the green building concept minimizing the carbon foot print of the building. Kamdhenu has utilized its strong expertise and strong technical know-how of steel manufacturing from choosing the finest raw material to deploy the best technology and processes to deliver best-in-class quality product. The product has under gone stringent quality checks and ensures high performance in all-weather conditions.