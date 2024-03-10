KamalHasan-Rahul Parley

KamalHasan-Rahul Gandhi parleys, conferencing, meetings, marathon verbal exchanges, no altercations, no ego trips, only 'Bharat Bachao' if all, are only growingly consolidating 'insidious news' of emerging new political triumvirate comprising mega "hero" KamalHasan, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin (current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu + head of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazagham or DMK), (Indian National) Congress and its Rahul Gandhi, Parivrajak Explorer every bit. All of them want Tamil Nadu be free from "communal, sectarian, secessionist, anti-Tamil, suppressional, oppressional, divisive etc forces hellbent on destroying the 'Tamilism' of Tamil Nadu". They want, Tamil Nadu be treated as any other state in the country not as a 'separatist state totally different from the cow belt states in particular. At present, insiders in Tamil Nadu feel, they are treated as "inferior-class citizens" compared to the others in the country which they are strongly detesting, opposing...To succeed in their "mission", they want the above the alliance be a reality + functional forthwith...Thus, the sort-of frantic Kamalahassan-Rahul Gandhi parleys, that too, openly under the vast blue skies.

—Soumitra Bose